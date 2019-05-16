Arsenal have been priced as big favourites to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

In a somewhat surprise listing provided in the tweet below from The Sportsman, it seems the Gunners are evens (1/1) to be Zaha’s next club, ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

??? Wilfried Zaha has apparently told Palace he would like to leave the club. Here's the latest odds for his next destination… – #Arsenal: 1/1 – Spurs: 5/2 – Dortmund: 6/1 – Liverpool: 14/1 – Man Utd: 14/1 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/QTk9wOmdfa — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) May 16, 2019

This comes as the Mail report Zaha has informed Palace of his desire to leave Selhurst Park for a club playing in the Champions League.

That would presumably mean Liverpool and Spurs are more likely than Arsenal, who have to ensure they beat Chelsea in the Europa League to get into the Champions League next season.

The Mail also claim the Ivory Coast international would cost as much as £80million, which seems out of the Gunners’ price range.

Still, football.london have reported that Arsenal have scouted Zaha a great deal this season, so the interest is there if they can raise the funds required.

There’s no doubt a player of Zaha’s quality would be an instant and noticeable upgrade on Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Unai Emery’s attack.

The 26-year-old could also fit in well at Anfield or Old Trafford, with Liverpool looking like needing a little more depth behind their first-choice front three, while Man Utd desperately need upgrades on Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, though they will not be playing in the Champions League next season.

UPDATE: Ladbrokes have been in touch with more odds that spell potentially even better news for Arsenal…

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s hard to see Zaha playing in a Palace shirt again and with a whole host of top clubs seemingly queuing up for his signature, it’s Arsenal who lead the way as things stand.”

Here are their odds in full, with the Gunners odds-on to land the former Man Utd winger:

Arsenal – 4/5

Tottenham – 3/1

Dortmund – 7/1

Man United – 10/1

Liverpool – 10/1

Man City – 10/1