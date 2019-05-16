Chelsea transfer boost as £100m transfer target set to lose squad number to new signing

Chelsea have reportedly been handed something of a transfer boost with regards to Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Cadena Ser have recently linked the Blues as being interested in Coutinho as a replacement for Eden Hazard, while Sport have claimed the Brazil international will be made available for £100million this summer after struggling at Barca.

This is only fuelled further by the latest transfer news coming out today from Don Balon, who claim Barcelona are set to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and give him Coutinho’s number 7 shirt.

This suggests it’s highly likely the former Liverpool star will not be involved at the Nou Camp next season, which should boost Chelsea’s hopes of signing him.

The west London giants just need to hope they can avoid a transfer ban this summer, as they could certainly do with a big name like Coutinho to replace Hazard.

The 26-year-old shone in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool and could benefit from returning to England in an attempt to get his career back on track.