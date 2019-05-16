Chelsea lower £30m asking price for versatile ace in bid to find transfer suitors

Chelsea are reportedly looking for buyers for versatile Brazilian ace Kenedy in this summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old has spent plenty of time out on loan after struggling to break through at Stamford Bridge, and was at Newcastle for the entire 2018/19 campaign and half of the previous season.

It remains to be seen if he can be brought to St James’ Park permanently, with the Chronicle suggesting that’s looking unlikely after a lack of impact this term, as they claim Chelsea are lowering their £30million asking price for the player in a bid to offload him.

This could invite suitors from elsewhere, but it makes sense that Newcastle may not be interested in him even at a more reasonable price.

Kenedy has also not done a huge amount to impress in recent times, having failed to nail down a set position and contributing just one goal and one assist in the season just gone.

One imagines NUFC could and should do better and need to aim higher if they are to climb up the table next season.