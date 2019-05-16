An image has emerged showing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on crutches after last night’s friendly match against New England Revolution.

This could be bad news for the Blues ahead of the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29th, with the club perhaps taking a bit of a risk scheduling in a friendly so soon after the end of the Premier League season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on crutches after suffering a leg injury in Chelsea’s match vs. the New England Revolution tonight. #cfc pic.twitter.com/okxLi2XgL6 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 16, 2019

It remains to be seen how serious this is, but Chelsea fans won’t be at all pleased to see Loftus-Cheek looking like he’s struggling to walk.

The England international has impressed when used this season and could be key in helping the club beat rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku.

UPDATE: It does look like bad news for Chelsea…

According to the Evening Standard, CFC fear Loftus-Cheek now faces months out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The west Londoners look like they’re going to really regret the timing of that friendly…