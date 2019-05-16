Solskjaer eager for Man United to launch £39m bid to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to forward transfer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a huge fan of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and the club want to make their first offer for the player.

According to the tweet below from Euro United, the Red Devils boss looks set to be behind a potential £39million bid for Dembele, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also expressed an interest in a possible deal.

??? #Ligue1 |@ManUtd souhaite faire une offre de 45M€ pour Moussa Dembele (@OL). Supervisé à plusieurs reprises, l'attaquant espoir français plaît énormément à Ole Gunnar Solskjær. @Arsenal et @LFC ont également fait part de leur intérêt. pic.twitter.com/zJiEcDhFEP — Euro United (@EuroUnited6) May 16, 2019

The Frenchman has shone throughout his career at Fulham, Celtic, and now Lyon, and can still improve as he’s only 22 years old.

With a prolific record everywhere he’s played, it makes sense that Dembele could be viewed as an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.

The Sun have also linked Dembele with MUFC, saying manager Solskjaer is eager to have a younger squad for next season.

In Dembele, they could clearly be bringing in a player with a very bright future, though it is also not too surprising there is interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Euro United.

The Gunners could do with keeping an eye on strikers on the market this summer as Mundo Deportivo links Alexandre Lacazette as a target for Barcelona.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may want more established rotation options up top as Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge don’t seem ideal long-term options for the club.