Confirmed: £85m Man United transfer target wants out of current club, Red Devils talks already held

The agent of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has confirmed that his client wants out of the club this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The Argentina international has been strongly linked with Man Utd in recent times, with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming the club had contacted him over a potential £85million move during a recent trip to England.

The Daily Mirror have also linked Dybala with the Red Devils as one of two potential targets – alongside Inter Milan hit-man Mauro Icardi – to replace misfiring MUFC front-man Romelu Lukaku.

While it’s been a difficult season for Dybala at Juve, there’s no doubt he has world class potential and could be a major upgrade on United’s current attacking options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperately needs to clear out Alexis Sanchez, while the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and maybe even Marcus Rashford could all be improved on.

United will therefore surely be encouraged by this confirmation over Dybala’s future from the man representing him.

“Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change,” his brother and agent Gustavo told Argentine radio show Futbolemico, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave.

“Of course he’s not happy there. Paulo’s not the only one, there are many players who are uncomfortable at Juve.

“He won’t be the one who will leave Juve this summer.”