Video: Chelsea tipped to move for unsettled goal machine if transfer ban lifted

Chelsea’s transfer plans are outlined in the video below by well-connected BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein.

According to Ornstein, Chelsea are eager to sign a new centre-forward this summer and have made Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani one of their main targets.

"Despite reports to the contrary, Hazard to Real is not done"@BBCSport_David has the latest on the Belgian's suggested move from #CFC. Listen live ?

???: https://t.co/0kUniWPgQm #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/LeJIQ4rWoV — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 14, 2019

Ornstein explains that the prolific Uruguay international could be unsettled at PSG because of a previous row with team-mate Neymar.

This is not the first time Cavani has been linked with Chelsea, with Don Balon also recently claiming the west London giants were joined by Manchester United in having made an approach for the 32-year-old.