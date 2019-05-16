Menu

Video: Chelsea tipped to move for unsettled goal machine if transfer ban lifted

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s transfer plans are outlined in the video below by well-connected BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein.

According to Ornstein, Chelsea are eager to sign a new centre-forward this summer and have made Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani one of their main targets.

Ornstein explains that the prolific Uruguay international could be unsettled at PSG because of a previous row with team-mate Neymar.

This is not the first time Cavani has been linked with Chelsea, with Don Balon also recently claiming the west London giants were joined by Manchester United in having made an approach for the 32-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Edinson Cavani