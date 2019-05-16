Offer made: Manchester United in talks to seal transfer of want-away midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly made a large offer to Monaco teenager Hannibal Mejbri in a bid to lure him to a transfer to Old Trafford.

The 16-year-old midfielder looks an exciting prospect for the future and RMC Sport claim the Red Devils have been in concrete talks with the player’s family for several months.

The French outlet explains that Mejbri’s relationship with Monaco looks dead in the water at the moment, meaning this could be a real opportunity for Man Utd to pounce.

United need a good summer in the transfer window after their difficult season, and part of that will likely involve signings like this to build for the future.

Although Mejbri would be unlikely to get near the first-team any time soon, he can take hope from the likes of Mason Greenwood, James Garner, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes, who’ve all been given chances at a young age by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

Mejbri could follow in a couple of years and it would certainly be exciting to see this promising talent continue his development in United’s youth teams until then.