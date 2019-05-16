AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis will reportedly meet with Maurizio Sarri in London on Thursday night in order to discuss potentially replacing Gennaro Gattuso.

The Rossoneri remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in Serie A this season, and qualifying for the Champions League will be a significant achievement for all concerned.

However, they have suffered alarming dips in form over the course of the campaign, with question marks being raised over the possible limits to Gattuso’s coaching ability and whether or not he can take the club forward beyond merely breaking back into the top four.

With two games to go this season, it remains to be seen if Gattuso achieves his main objective for the season, but it’s been reported that Milan may be making plans without him regardless beyond this summer.

According to Sport Mediaset, Gazidis is in London on Thursday to meet with Sarri, who is expected to leave Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

Further, it’s suggested that he will be offered a three-year deal worth €3m-a-year, and so time will tell if the former Napoli boss opts to take the job at the San Siro.

While he has undoubtedly established a reputation for trying to play expansive and attacking football, the Italian tactician has yet to win a major honour. He’ll hope to change that in the Europa League final later this month, but it appears as though he may well fit the ethos of what Milan are trying to build moving forward.

While it would appear as though Sarri is edging closer to the Milan job, MilanNews.it report that another candidate linked with the post is moving further away and will take charge at Roma instead, with Gian Piero Gasperini set to sign a three-year deal with the Giallorossi.

With Atalanta on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League, it would be a huge shame if they were to lose their coach over the summer, but between staying with the Bergamo outfit or joining Roma, it would appear as though a possible appointment at Milan is looking a very unlikely outcome at this stage.