Chelsea given opportunity to spoil Arsenal efforts to complete £48m transfer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of James Rodriguez this summer as he looks to be on his way out of loan club Bayern Munich and parent club Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners are one of a number of options for Rodriguez, though they face one major obstacle to getting the potential £48million deal done.

Arsenal still have a Europa League final with Chelsea to play – and if they lose that game on 29th May, they won’t be playing Champions League football next season.

According to Don Balon, this looks to be a sticking point for Rodriguez, with the Colombia international also set to have offers from clubs who will be able to offer him top-level European football next season.

Arsenal know what they have to do, while Chelsea could then take extra motivation to beat their rivals in this big game in Baku later this month.

Chelsea are already in the Champions League next season so are under less pressure to win, but even more than claiming silverware, they could do very well to ruin Arsenal’s summer and their plans to rebuild for next season.