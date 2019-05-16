Liverpool dealt blow to preparations for Champions League final clash vs Tottenham

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a blow to their planned preparations for the Champions League final against Tottenham in just over two weeks’ time.

Given the big gap between the end of the Premier League season and the European Cup final in Madrid on June 1st, it makes sense that Liverpool were keen to play a friendly before then to keep their match fitness and sharpness up.

However, it seems they’ve been snubbed for a friendly with AZ Alkmaar, according to Dutch source Noordhollands Dagblad.

LFC had wanted to play the Eredivisie side in Spain around a week before the Champions League final, but it seems they’ll now need to make alternative arrangements.

Liverpool will be desperate to make sure they can beat Spurs in this exciting all-Premier League clash, with the Reds unlucky to lose last season’s final to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were also hugely unfortunate in this season’s Premier League title race, earning their best-ever points tally of 97 and still finishing just behind eventual champions Manchester City.