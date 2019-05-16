Menu

“Would flourish under Klopp” – Liverpool urged to swoop for £80m star as these fans excited by transfer update

Many Liverpool fans seem excited by the transfer news emerging today regarding Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

According to the Mail, the £80million-rated Ivory Coast international has informed club chairman Steve Parish of his desire to leave Selhurst Park this summer and join a club playing in the Champions League.

And unlike other potential suitors, such as Arsenal, according to football.london, LFC could actually offer Zaha that, meaning the move could be perfect for both parties.

The Reds could do with more options in attack after a slight dip in form from Mohamed Salah for a large chunk of the 2018/19 season, with Jurgen Klopp not having much in the way of backup.

Zaha seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play under Klopp, and it’s fair to say these fans think today’s news means their club should be in the running for the 26-year-old’s signature this summer.

Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter as the Zaha to Liverpool bandwagon gets going…

