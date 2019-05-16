“Would flourish under Klopp” – Liverpool urged to swoop for £80m star as these fans excited by transfer update

Many Liverpool fans seem excited by the transfer news emerging today regarding Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

According to the Mail, the £80million-rated Ivory Coast international has informed club chairman Steve Parish of his desire to leave Selhurst Park this summer and join a club playing in the Champions League.

And unlike other potential suitors, such as Arsenal, according to football.london, LFC could actually offer Zaha that, meaning the move could be perfect for both parties.

The Reds could do with more options in attack after a slight dip in form from Mohamed Salah for a large chunk of the 2018/19 season, with Jurgen Klopp not having much in the way of backup.

Zaha seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play under Klopp, and it’s fair to say these fans think today’s news means their club should be in the running for the 26-year-old’s signature this summer.

Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter as the Zaha to Liverpool bandwagon gets going…

Ive said it all year. He would flourish under Klopp — Stuart (@stuarttomsdad) May 15, 2019

TAA struggles against him every time. Really good player. — richard bishton (@richardbishton) May 16, 2019

Liverpool is perfect team for you Zaha

Fab4 next season

Mane Zaha Salah Firmino — Dorre Firin (@AbuSufian45) May 16, 2019

I mean I’d like Liverpool to sign zaha please if they could — Stephen Rawlinson (@sterawlinson) May 16, 2019

Zaha would be perfect for liverpool and klopp perfect for him. He could grow into the club off the bench or rotating liel klopp does with new signings#LFC — Mark (@markcollett1) May 16, 2019

I’d have Zaha at Liverpool without doubt. — Ian Cunliffe (@Cunliffe82) May 16, 2019

Personally think Zaha would be a quality signing for Liverpool. Can play anywhere in that front 3! https://t.co/TEItcvEbwZ — Jake Mcginlay (@TheBhoyJM) May 16, 2019

I’ve said this before, but I would love to see Wilfred Zaha at Liverpool. He’s such an underrated player, and is too tricky on the ball. We need a fast, tricky attacker like him. — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) May 16, 2019

Bring Zaha to Liverpool @Klopp. — Aiden (@AlissonEdition) May 16, 2019

I’d take Zaha for Liverpool I think he fits right into our style of forward play and can play in all 3 attacking positions plus he has shown this season he can work hard for the team #LFC — Gary Darnell (@garydarnell63) May 16, 2019

Zaha wants out at Palace to play Champions League football. Cracking player, would love him at Liverpool. I think he would fit right in! #LFC #YNWA @wilfriedzaha ????? — Jamie Neate (@Jamie_Neate) May 16, 2019