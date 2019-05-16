Liverpool ready to TRIGGER £43m release clause to beat Tottenham to exciting transfer

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs ready to trigger the release clause of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez this summer.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has enjoyed a superb season in La Liga and looks a player who could add something to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

According to the Guardian, however, Liverpool look likely to face competition from Tottenham and other clubs, who are also prepared to pay the £43million fee required to sign the young South American.

Gomez has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, and laid off five assists for his team-mates, showing himself to be a fine all-rounder up front.

With BBC Sport reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Reds front-man Roberto Firmino, it could be important for Klopp to have a backup plan in that position.

Even if LFC do keep Firmino, as probably seems likely anyway, they could do with more depth up front and Gomez looks a good-value signing who could be available this summer.