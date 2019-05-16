Video: Van Dijk unimpressed with what Mane did before Liverpool vs Wolves clash

Sadio Mane was messing around in the tunnel before Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Watch below as the Senegal international seems pretty relaxed, even playful, ahead of a huge game that could have won the Reds their first title since 1990.

Needless to say, Virgil van Dijk looks unimpressed by his team-mate’s antics, as he shakes his head and covers his face.

The Dutchman seemed a tad more focused on the seriousness of the game, and is known for being a real leader on the pitch and the dressing room.

Everyone’s different, though, and to be fair to Mane he ended up scoring twice in the win over Wolves to win himself the Golden Boot, with the former Southampton man contributing as much as anyone to LFC’s superb season.