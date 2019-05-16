Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of highly-rated young Swansea City winger Daniel James.

In what looks set to be the club’s first signing of the summer, it seems the 21-year-old could be on his way to Old Trafford for an initial fee of around £15million, which could rise with add-ons, according to the Evening Standard.

The report explains that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful a deal can be done for James imminently, in what looks a promising addition to the squad at MUFC.

The Red Devils look in need of some younger talent, and James has shown plenty of potential in his short career so far after shining in the Championship.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Wales international can make the step up to Premier League level, though he does look like a player who shouldn’t have too much trouble settling in to Solskjaer’s style of play.

This transfer does look to mean, however, that United are going for James over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, with the Standard explaining that, while the club aren’t entirely giving up on the young England international, a move is perhaps not looking too likely for this summer.

Still, United fans should have plenty to be excited about with James, as this video clip below shows…