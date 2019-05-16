Menu

“Joke of a club” – These fans point out two problems with Manchester United’s new home kit

Manchester United FC
Several fans are mocking Manchester United’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season – with two mini-blunders by the club being pointed out on Twitter.

The Red Devils’ stylish new home strip pays homage to the remarkable 1998/99 season in which they won the treble, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring in stoppage time in the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich to wrap up the club’s third trophy of that historic campaign.

The new Man Utd shirts have ’90+3′ on the sleeve in reference to that big goal, but there are two slight gaffes here by the club.

Firstly, as many are pointing out, United might have done better to release this kit for last season, which would’ve been the 20-year anniversary of their treble success.

As well as that, MUFC were actually playing in the Champions League last season, whereas in 2019/20 they’ll have to make do with Europa League football after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Playing in the Europa with a shirt commemorating a Champions League win certainly seems a bit silly, and it’s no surprise that plenty of fans are ripping into United on social media right now…