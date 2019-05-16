Several fans are mocking Manchester United’s new home kit for the 2019/20 season – with two mini-blunders by the club being pointed out on Twitter.

The Red Devils’ stylish new home strip pays homage to the remarkable 1998/99 season in which they won the treble, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring in stoppage time in the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich to wrap up the club’s third trophy of that historic campaign.

The new Man Utd shirts have ’90+3′ on the sleeve in reference to that big goal, but there are two slight gaffes here by the club.

Firstly, as many are pointing out, United might have done better to release this kit for last season, which would’ve been the 20-year anniversary of their treble success.

As well as that, MUFC were actually playing in the Champions League last season, whereas in 2019/20 they’ll have to make do with Europa League football after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Playing in the Europa with a shirt commemorating a Champions League win certainly seems a bit silly, and it’s no surprise that plenty of fans are ripping into United on social media right now…

Manchester United release new kits commemorating the win of a competition 20 years ago, and we'll wear that this season and not play that competition at all hahaha joke of a club. — Supreeth (@iamsup28) May 16, 2019

United release a treble winning inspired kit when they play Europa League season next year. ?????? — Garehh (@Garehh_) May 16, 2019

I’m really confused by this, surely you do a kit that honours the 98/99 season in the 18/19 season. . .? https://t.co/VFrsMAWtya — Ben Price ??? (@thebenprice) May 16, 2019

A year out of date. Their treble-winning anniversary season was last season ? https://t.co/cQ2ea10lMM — Jason Pettigrove (@jasonpettigrove) May 16, 2019

The fact that United will be wearing a kit that pays tribute to them winning the Champions League in the Europa League next season is beyond funny to me. https://t.co/WbNMmdZKY8 — NB. (@NavBhogal_) May 16, 2019

United honoring the Champions league season, whilst they’re playing the Europa league. Sigh… — Pranav Prasanna (@RedGeneral18) May 16, 2019

kit looks nice but it makes absolutely nonsense to commemorate the 98/99 season during the 19/20 season. Should've been this year's kit. Also commemorating winning everything when now we can't even win a header in the box ?. https://t.co/GJheCtsiff — whiny bitch (@mar_muscat) May 16, 2019

Let’s release a kit in memory of 99 after that shambles of a season ????? joke of a club #mufc — Matt Mellor (@mattmellor80) May 16, 2019

We are celebrating 99 ucl when we will be wearing this kit in Europa next season? ? — Huduma Number?? (@EliphasKaberia) May 16, 2019

Not on board with this kit featuring the mins we won the 99 CL in. About time we stop living in the past and marketing past successes cos theres no current ones. Were not even in the CL next season yet our kit pays homage to it. It's a joke. Other than that quite like the shirt — Kirsto7 (@kirstomufc7) May 16, 2019

The kit is a season too late, which is a bit odd, and why not launch it on 26th May when they won the treble? At least the white shorts are back! — Darth Cozza (@cozbo77) May 16, 2019