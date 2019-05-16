Manchester United open talks to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to transfer of £70m star

Manchester United have reportedly initiated contact over a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

With an extremely impressive record of 189 goals in 240 games for Bayern, Lewandowski has been one of Europe’s most clinical strikers in recent years.

According to Kicker, Man Utd have been in touch about their interest, and a previous report from the Daily Mirror linking the Poland international with Chelsea and Liverpool suggested he could be available this summer.

They report that Bayern are considering something of a squad revamp, which could mean an ageing player like Lewandowski is one who could be sold, with the Mirror stating his asking price could be around £70million.

Even at the age of 30, that looks an investment well worth making for United in particular as they urgently need an upgrade on the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has just 42 goals in two seasons at Old Trafford, with Lewandowski scoring 79 for Bayern in the same period.

Chelsea also need to improve up front as loan signing Gonzalo Higuain has not made the desired impact since replacing Alvaro Morata, who’d also struggled at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, aren’t in urgent need of a centre-forward, though Lewandowski could be seen as a possible upgrade on Roberto Firmino, at least in terms of his scoring record.

The Brazil international is a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s side but could also easily switch to more of an attacking midfield role to accommodate a world class finisher like Lewandowski.

For now, however, Kicker’s latest report suggests it’s the Red Devils who’d be most likely to bring Lewandowski to the Premier League.