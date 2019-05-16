Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given Manchester United transfer vow by Ed Woodward

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has seemingly given assurances to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over summer transfers ahead of next season.

The Red Devils look in need of a heavy summer of investment, with the club finishing 6th in the Premier League and going trophyless for a second year in a row.

Man Utd fans will certainly expect far better, and it seems Woodward acknowledges the need to use the club’s financial strength to improve the playing squad in the coming months.

Woodward did not name any transfer targets, but plenty of big names have been out there already as a potentially huge revamp of this current group of players could soon be underway.

Alexis Sanchez has been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan by the Independent, and replacing him and the club’s other under-performing attackers would make sense as a priority.

Names like Nicolas Pepe have been linked with MUFC by the Daily Mirror, while there’s even been talk today from Kicker of an enquiry made about Robert Lewandowski.

Signings like this would require a lot of money, so fans will hope Woodward can be a man of his word.

Woodward was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “After a turbulent season, everyone at Manchester United is focused on building towards the success that this great club expects and our fans deserve.

“Preparations for the new season are under way and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future.”