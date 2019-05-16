If the Manchester United transfer rumours doing the rounds at the moment are anything to go by, it looks like it’s going to be a very busy summer at Old Trafford.

But we knew that already, right? With Paul Pogba under-performing and United’s defence looking in need of a real revamp, it was always likely we’d see plenty of new faces at the club this summer.

However, what we did not expect was to see quite so much transfer gossip relating to the Red Devils’ attacking players, even if, when you think about it, that is also an area they could really do with strengthening.

Even then, though, one or two changes might make sense, but a look at the latest rumours suggests it could be wholesale changes we see up front in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Here’s a round-up of recent stories that potentially point towards four new faces coming in in attack, with four also linked with possible moves away.

While it’s perhaps unlikely each and every one of these will go through, it may be worth keeping an eye on MUFC’s work this summer as they could well be ready to put together a very new-look attack next season…

Out – Romelu Lukaku

It may be time to accept that Romelu Lukaku does not look like he’s going to be a success at Man Utd.

Despite the Belgian’s prolific form at previous club Everton, he’s gone badly downhill in recent times and makes sense as a player Solskjaer might want to replace.

Lukaku shouldn’t be short of offers either, with Calciomercato, citing the print edition of Tuttosport, reporting that he’s a target for Inter Milan.

Out – Alexis Sanchez

A total flop who needs to be shifted as soon as possible, there may finally be some positive news on that front for United fans.

According to the Independent, there is some interest in Alexis Sanchez from Juventus and Inter Milan.

Clearly past his best, it makes sense for Sanchez to now look for a move to a slower and less competitive league, though it’s arguably surprising any top side around Europe would still be interested in the former Arsenal man.

Out – Anthony Martial

This would be an interesting one, with Anthony Martial still young enough to be a player full of potential, even if his time is surely running out.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer is not a fan of the 23-year-old and would listen to offers for him this summer, so it will be interesting to see if any tempting ones come in.

Either way, the targets being linked with United at the moment certainly suggest Martial won’t be first choice next season anyway, so he could do well to have a chat with his agent about finding a new club soon.

Out – Marcus Rashford

A player out of form, though earlier this season Marcus Rashford looked so promising he was being linked with Barcelona.

Not so long ago, the Sun claimed Barcelona were confident they could tempt the Red Devils into selling the England international for a big-money fee.

At his best, Rashford is certainly a forward with world class potential, though we’re now less sure he’ll be earning a big transfer rather than simply being offloaded or pushed down in the pecking order after a drastic dip in form towards the end of the season.