Manchester United in talks to finally offload unwanted star as two clubs pursue transfer

Manchester United are reportedly finally making progress on selling Alexis Sanchez in this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Independent, concrete talks have taken place as both Juventus and Inter Milan show an interest in signing Sanchez despite his horrific spell at Old Trafford.

The Chile international joined United from rivals Arsenal midway through last season, having shown himself to be one of the finest attacking players in the world at the Emirates Stadium.

However, he’s suffered a dramatic loss of form with the Red Devils, and it is little surprise they now want rid of him this summer.

The Independent do claim offloading Sanchez has been a struggle due to his wages, though it seems they do finally have suitors for the player, even if it may mean Man Utd subsidising his wages.

The report adds that MUFC striker Romelu Lukaku is another transfer target for Inter, who seem to be preparing for a big summer in the transfer market.

If the club does manage to offload Sanchez and Lukaku, many fans will surely see that as a pretty successful summer, though of course quality replacements will also be needed.