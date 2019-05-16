Manchester City Champions League ban now a real possibility after latest development

Manchester City are reportedly facing the very real prospect of a ban from the Champions League after latest developments.

According to the Daily Mirror, City’s case of potential Financial Fair Play breaches that was being investigated has been referred to the adjudicatory chamber.

They will now decide City’s fate with a final decision on whether or not to expel the Premier League champions from Europe’s top club competition.

The club have released a statement expressing their disappointment at this decision and it could certainly be very bad news indeed for all involved at the Etihad Stadium.

As explained in another previous report from the Daily Mirror, MCFC being kicked out of the competition would open up the place for another Premier League side.

That could mean fifth placed Arsenal, though if they win the Europa League final and qualify for next season’s Champions League through that route, it could even mean sixth placed Manchester United are handed a spot.

City have dominated the domestic scene in recent times but will be desperate to finally make progress in Europe, though that now looks in real doubt.