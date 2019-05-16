Marcelo Bielsa makes BIG decision on Leeds United future after Derby defeat

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly made a big decision on his future at the club after last night’s playoff semi-final defeat to Derby County.

The 63-year-old has generally impressed as Leeds boss, but his team’s form certainly dipped towards the end of the season as they missed out on promotion.

It remains to be seen if Bielsa can now be persuaded to remain at Elland Road, with the Telegraph reporting he wants assurances before committing his future.

According to the report, the Argentine would be keen to know for sure if he can keep hold of his best players next season.

Leeds will presumably also need to strengthen their squad this summer if they are to have a better push at going up to the Premier League next term.

Bielsa is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game and has managed several top sides in Europe, so will be understandably cautious about committing to another season in the Championship.