West Ham in pole position to sign £35million goal MACHINE pushing for Premier League transfer

West Ham are reportedly the club in pole position to bring exciting Porto striker Moussa Marega to the Premier League in this summer’s transfer window.

According to reports in Portugal, as translated by Forever West Ham, the Mali international has long been keen on a move to England and could now finally get his wish.

Marega has had a superb season in front of goal for Porto, scoring 28 times in all competitions to attract interest from elsewhere.

West Ham could certainly do with that kind of quality in their attack next season, and the report states they’re the clear front-runners at the moment.

Marega has a £35million release clause that can trigger a transfer, and that could well make him one of the bargains of the whole summer.

Hammers fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting further transfer updates on this exciting saga.