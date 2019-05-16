Manchester United not giving up on Jadon Sancho transfer despite Chelsea throwing a spanner in the works

Manchester United are reportedly not going to give up on the possible transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

However, they have moved on to other more realistic targets due to the fact that Dortmund are now under far less pressure to sell Sancho, having already agreed a deal to let Christian Pulisic join Chelsea in a big-money move this summer.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who explain that Man Utd are looking into signing Daniel James instead, even if they won’t completely give up on trying to get Sancho in by July 13, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aiming to have his full squad for next season put together.

Chelsea signed Pulisic from Dortmund back in January before loaning him back to the Bundesliga side for the rest of this season.

The USA international looks an exciting signing for the Blues, and the west London giants can also take extra satisfaction from the deal if it spoils the plans of their top four rivals United.

Both teams were in competition for a Champions League spot in the Premier League season just gone and will likely be quite close again next season.