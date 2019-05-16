Real Madrid star tempted by Liverpool project after transfer approach

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is reportedly tempted by the prospect of leaving the club for a transfer elsewhere as he weighs up his situation at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian wonderkid has shone in his first season at the Bernabeu, looking a hugely promising talent for the future of the club.

However, Don Balon report of Liverpool being one of the clubs to approach him and turn his head, with report explaining how tempting Jurgen Klopp’s project at Anfield looks to the teenager.

Vinicius will no doubt want to be sure of playing more often at this stage of his career, and could justifiably feel he’s done enough to prove himself in his outings for the Madrid first-team so far.

Still, competition is always there at a club like Real, who tend to prefer big-name signings over developing youth.

Liverpool would be quite the opposite, so it makes sense that Don Balon suggests they’d be a tempting proposal for him, though they also add that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been in touch about signing the 18-year-old.

As Don Balon note of possible Madrid interest in big names like Neymar and Eden Hazard, it will be interesting to see how this rumour might develop in the coming months.