Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is one potential transfer target Chelsea are considering as a replacement for Eden Hazard.

As explained in the video clip below by transfer expert David Ornstein, a deal for Hazard to join Real Madrid is not as far advanced as some speculation suggests, though the Blues do have replacements in mind.

"Despite reports to the contrary, Hazard to Real is not done"@BBCSport_David has the latest on the Belgian's suggested move from #CFC. Listen live ?

???: https://t.co/0kUniWPgQm #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/LeJIQ4rWoV — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 14, 2019

Ornstein names Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as one potential option for Chelsea, but also explains that Zaha is under consideration.

He claims that Palace could sell the Ivory Coast international for the right price this summer, and this comes as another report has emerged over the former Manchester United attacker’s future.

According to the Daily Mail, Zaha, who would cost around £80million, has already held a meeting with Palace chairman Steve Parish this week, and told him in no uncertain terms that he wants to leave the club for Champions League football.

Chelsea can offer that, and of course could also have a need for a player of his style if they lose Hazard.

As ever, all Chelsea transfer rumours at the moment are on the condition that they manage to escape or delay their transfer ban, as Ornstein explains.