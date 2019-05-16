Menu

Important meeting held: Chelsea consider transfer of £80m Prem star to replace Eden Hazard

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is one potential transfer target Chelsea are considering as a replacement for Eden Hazard.

As explained in the video clip below by transfer expert David Ornstein, a deal for Hazard to join Real Madrid is not as far advanced as some speculation suggests, though the Blues do have replacements in mind.

Ornstein names Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho as one potential option for Chelsea, but also explains that Zaha is under consideration.

He claims that Palace could sell the Ivory Coast international for the right price this summer, and this comes as another report has emerged over the former Manchester United attacker’s future.

According to the Daily Mail, Zaha, who would cost around £80million, has already held a meeting with Palace chairman Steve Parish this week, and told him in no uncertain terms that he wants to leave the club for Champions League football.

Wilfried Zaha wants transfer away from Crystal Palace as Chelsea show interest

Chelsea can offer that, and of course could also have a need for a player of his style if they lose Hazard.

As ever, all Chelsea transfer rumours at the moment are on the condition that they manage to escape or delay their transfer ban, as Ornstein explains.

