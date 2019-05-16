Arsenal and Chelsea face paying £100m for wing-wizard transfer

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to demand as much as £100million for the transfer of star player Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has long been linked with a big move away from Selhurst Park, and the Telegraph report that he’s pushing to be sold this summer.

However, Zaha may struggle to get his move as £100m would surely be seen as too much by most clubs, with Borussia Dortmund listed as being among his suitors.

The report also mentions Arsenal, but says that price certainly puts him out of their price range, while they may also be unable to offer the former Manchester United winger Champions League football anyway.

Chelsea have also been linked as admirers of Zaha in the video interview below from BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, with the Blues eyeing the 26-year-old up as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard.

"Despite reports to the contrary, Hazard to Real is not done"

— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) May 14, 2019

Selling Hazard for big money could be the best way for Chelsea to be able to afford Zaha, so could make them the favourites for the moment.

Meanwhile, the news on Zaha today has been both Manchester United fans and Liverpool fans desperate to see their clubs sign him ahead of next season.

A supremely gifted attacking player, there’s no doubt the Palace star would be an asset for most top clubs around Europe.