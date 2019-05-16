“Should be all over this” – These Manchester United fans desperate for £80m transfer following major development

Loads of Manchester United fans are tweeting that they want their club to pounce for the transfer of Wilfried Zaha after news that he has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave.

The Ivory Coast international has had a superb season at Selhurst Park and it is not surprising that he may now fancy his chances of a bigger move.

Talks over such a move may already be in the early stages as Zaha has apparently informed Palace chairman Steve Parish of his desire to leave for a team playing in the Champions League, according to the Mail.

Man Utd, of course, will not be playing in the Champions League next season, but that has not stopped these Red Devils fans getting excited about a potential deal.

Zaha notably played for them in a short spell as a youngster, though he flopped before returning to Palace.

He has improved since then, however, and the Mail now claim his value is as high as £80million.

That seems a fee worth paying for United to land a player who would surely be a major upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Here’s what this lot are saying about the Zaha news…

We should be all over this, ALL OVER IT. Not sure he’d be willing to come back after the experience he had here, but he’s certainly got unfinished business. https://t.co/k3fIrpQij4 — was UtdHenry (@UtdHenry_) May 16, 2019

Get Wilf Zaha back at United! — Dale Hambling (@DaleHambling) May 15, 2019

Would have Wilfried Zaha back if it meant Jesse Lingard left the club. Just offer Palace £40m plus Lingard & Jones. — Red Devil Chronicle ? (@wefollowunited) May 16, 2019

So Zaha wants to leave. Bro. Sign him up @ManUtd. Hugs the touchline and direct. Baller — Jamie. (@UtdRybz) May 16, 2019

If our board has any sense, they'd offer Palace cash + Trashford for Zaha. Get rid of a massive deadwood at the club and significantly improve at the same time by bringing in an electric Prem proven winger. Wouldn't need to sign that nobody Daniel James either. https://t.co/M38aAT03Vf — Pogbesque (@PogbesqueV10) May 16, 2019

Should be trying to get Zaha back. — Noddy (@Normanwoodhead) May 15, 2019