“Should be all over this” – These Manchester United fans desperate for £80m transfer following major development

Loads of Manchester United fans are tweeting that they want their club to pounce for the transfer of Wilfried Zaha after news that he has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave.

The Ivory Coast international has had a superb season at Selhurst Park and it is not surprising that he may now fancy his chances of a bigger move.

Talks over such a move may already be in the early stages as Zaha has apparently informed Palace chairman Steve Parish of his desire to leave for a team playing in the Champions League, according to the Mail.

Man Utd, of course, will not be playing in the Champions League next season, but that has not stopped these Red Devils fans getting excited about a potential deal.

Zaha notably played for them in a short spell as a youngster, though he flopped before returning to Palace.

Wilfried Zaha looks set to leave Crystal Palace and Manchester United fans want him back

He has improved since then, however, and the Mail now claim his value is as high as £80million.

That seems a fee worth paying for United to land a player who would surely be a major upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Here’s what this lot are saying about the Zaha news…

