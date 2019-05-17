£100 Premier League star open to Manchester United transfer this summer

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would consider a return to Manchester United if they decide to launch a formal bid this summer.

The mercurial star completed a move to Old Trafford from Palace back in 2013 but was unable to break into the first team under either David Moyes of Louis van Gaal – ultimately returning to Selhurst Park in 2015.

He has since managed to rebuild his reputation and has just completed his most impressive campaign yet for the Eagles, contributing 10 goals and five assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

The Telegraph states that Zaha expressed his desire to leave Palace at the end of the season and is seeking the opportunity to play for a club in the Champions League.

The Red Devils do not fall into that bracket, but the Ivorian is reportedly still open to an Old Trafford return, with the feeling of unfinished business at the club still lingering.

According to The Telegraph, Palace are aiming to receive £100 million for Zaha, but a bid as high as £70 million might also be considered, with the transfer window now officially open.

The 26-year-old star has not yet proved himself at the highest level, which may cause any potential suitors to baulk at his asking price, but there is still no shortage of interest.

Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be keeping a close eye on Zaha’s situation, but may only make a move for the attacker if Jadon Sancho ends up leaving the club, which is unlikely at this stage.

United are certainly in need of fresh blood after a poor 2018-19 campaign which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League and without a trophy, with club boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lining up potential targets.

Zaha has been mooted as a possible signing, but such a transfer would be considered a major gamble for the Red Devils considering his ill-fated first spell at the club.

This story is one to keep an eye out as it develops, as the Ivory Coast international edges closer to a significant step forward in his career, with his prime years still very much ahead of him.