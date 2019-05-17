£75,000-a-week West Ham star REJECTS new Hammers contract offer as ace prepares to LEAVE this summer

West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri has rejected the club’s offer of a new contract, with the Frenchman looking set to end his stint in east London this summer.

Nasri joined the club earlier this year, however despite only being at the club for a number of months, it seems like Nasri’s time at the London Stadium is already coming to an end.

According to Football Insider, Nasri, who is currently on £75,000-a-week, has been offered a pay-as-you-play deal by the Hammers to end his stay with the club, however the Frenchman has turned down this offer, with the player now preparing to depart the club in the near future.

Nasri leaving won’t exactly come as a big blow for the east London side, as the midfielder only managed to make a total of six appearances for the club since joining them earlier this year.

Giving a 31-year-old player a contract worth £75,000-a-week didn’t seem like the smartest of decisions from West Ham at the time, and we’re sure a lot of the club’s supporters will be glad to have his wages off the wage bill should he leave in the coming weeks and months.

With Nasri now seemingly set to seal a departure from West Ham this summer, it remains to be seen whether the club will go into the transfer market to bring in a replacement for the Frenchman.