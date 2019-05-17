£75m star weighing up surprise transfer to Manchester United amid strong Barcelona links

Manchester United are still in with a chance of signing Ajax centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, despite rumours he will join Barcelona this summer.

The 19-year-old has been nothing short of sensational for the Eredivisie outfit this season, leading by example at the back during the club’s pursuit of an unprecedented treble.

Ajax just fell short of their final goal after a Champions League semi-final defeat at the hands of Tottenham but have since managed to wrap up a domestic double and De Ligt has been ever-present.

The Telegraph reports that the Netherlands international has been strongly linked with a summer move to Barcelona, but he is also weighing up a surprise transfer to Manchester United.

It is understood a major rebuilding job at Old Trafford holds some appeal for De Ligt and Barcelona officials are worried they might miss out on the teenage star as they also plot a swoop for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Greizmann.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is lining up a number of targets this summer after a dismal 2018-19 campaign which saw his side miss out on Champions League qualification.

Issues in defence have plagued the Red Devils for much of the year, with the ever-improving Victor Lindelof lacking a leader to work alongside him and help protect David de Gea’s net.

De Ligt would be the ideal man to fill a crucial position in United’s line-up and the club have the financial resources to offer the Dutchman a more attractive deal than Barca.

The La Liga champions had hoped De Ligt would follow Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong to Camp Nou – who signed a pre-contract agreement with the club in January – but The Telegraph states he could end up turning down a £75 million offer.

The young centre-back is expected to make a final decision on his future after the UEFA Nations League finals in June and United are certainly now in the frame to complete a major transfer coup ahead of next season.