Arsenal have reportedly opened contract negotiations with two of their talented youngsters in an attempt to ward off interest from German giants Bayern Munich.

According to Goal, the Gunners are attempting to tie down talented youngsters Tyreece John-Jules and Xavier Amaechi to new contracts amidst interest from Bayern Munich and several other Bundesliga clubs.

Arsenal are aware of the interest in the pair from abroad and are therefore keen on tying down the pair to new long-term deals, the duo’s current contracts are set to expire in the summer of 2020.

John-Jules is an out and out striker and Amaechi is a winger. The pair have been impressive for Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal Under-23s, John-Jules has scored 16 goals in 29 appearances and Amaechi has scored four goals while providing five assists in 14 appearances.

Arsenal will have to put forward lucrative contract offers – coupled with the promise of first-team opportunities to the pair in order for them to commit their future to the Gunners.

The duo can look to the likes of Jadon Sancho, as well as teammates Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe as an example of the chances afforded to youth players in Germany. In Sancho and Nelson’s case, starring regularly in the Bundesliga has fast-tracked the pair through the England setup.

Sancho is now a key member of England’s senior squad, despite never being capped at Under-20 and Under-21s level. Nelson has become a regular member of the England Under-21s since his loan move to Hoffenheim.

John-Jules has represented England’s Under-18s seven times and Amaechi has been capped for the Young Lions at Under-15s through to Under-17s level. The pair were both called up to England’s Under-18s in March, but were released from the squad in order to train and play with Arsenal’s first-team in their mid-season training camp to Dubai.

The pair both featured in Arsenal’s friendly against Al Nasr, with Amaechi starting and John-Jules announcing himself to Gooners by coming off the bench to score the winner for Unai Emery’s side.

The pair certainly have a bright future and Arsenal’s hierarchy need to ensure that it’s at the Emirates Stadium.