Chelsea delay application to freeze two-window transfer ban

Chelsea are reportedly delaying their application to freeze their impending two-window transfer ban, fans could be frustrated with the knock-on effects of this decision.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are considering their options with regards to challenging their two-window transfer ban, as per the report, it’s understood that the Blues are yet to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in order to attempt to freeze the impending ban.

Chelsea were handed a two-window transfer ban for breaking the rules and regulations involved with signing foreign youth players. Since the verdict the Blues have already failed with an appeal to worldwide governing body FIFA.

The club’s hierarchy and lawyers are currently plotting the best course of action for the west London club to take.

The Telegraph highlighted in their report that Chelsea may be better off starting to serve the ban as soon as possible, as lawyers may be unable to completely overturn FIFA’s decision to punish the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Any decision to challenge the verdict is also heavily based around Chelsea’s plans for the summer transfer window, should the Blues feel that their primary targets are unavailable this summer – it would be a wise move to serve the ban and swoop in for their targets next summer.

Chelsea still have the option to sign two players this summer, as loanees Gonzalo Higuain and Mateo Kovacic are already registered with the third-placed side, the Blues are able to extend Higuain’s loan and also possibly sign Kovacic permanently, regardless of whether or not they begin to serve their ban.

The Blues are looking increasingly likely to sign Kovacic on a permanent deal from Real Madrid, especially considering the fact that England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek ruptured his achilles in a friendly against New England Revolution.

The Telegraph reported that the ace will definitely miss the Europa League final and that he could be ruled out for up to a year.

Chelsea will also be bolstered this summer by the return of some of their highly-rated youngsters; right-back Reece James, as well as forward Tammy Abraham and attacking midfielder Mason Mount have all made a splash in the Championship this season, fans will be expecting these young stars to play a part in the first-team next season.

Chelsea certainly have a hectic summer ahead of them…