FA Cup Final: Manchester City strongly fancied to complete the treble

Manchester City face Watford in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday aiming to complete a superb domestic treble.

City head into the game on the back of winning the Premier League title last weekend, having claimed the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

They will be eager to avoid a repeat of their last appearance in the final back in 2013, where Ben Watson’s late goal sealed an unlikely victory for Wigan Athletic.

Betway make City favourites to lift the trophy for a sixth time against a club who are still chasing their first major honour.

City midfielder Fernandinho is doubtful for the game having been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the Manchester derby back in April.

However, Kevin De Bruyne is in contention after appearing as a late substitute at Brighton following a hamstring problem. Long-term absentees Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo will definitely miss the final.

Jose Holebas is available for Watford after successfully appealing his red card received on the final day of the season against West Ham United.

Domingos Quina and Sebastian Prodl have both been ruled out with injuries, but Hornets’ boss Javi Gracia has no other injury concerns.

City breezed through their first three matches in this year’s competition, winning the games by a 16-1 aggregate scoreline.

They were given a huge scare by Swansea City in the quarter-finals, recovering from two goals down to progress to the last four courtesy of Sergio Aguero’s late goal.

Gabriel Jesus’ early header was enough for City to see off Brighton in the semi-final, but manager Pep Guardiola will be eager to see a much better performance against Watford.

Gracia’s side safely overcame away draws in their first three FA Cup matches, winning each one without conceding a goal.

The Hornets beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the last eight, but looked to be on their way out of the competition at the last four stage as Wolverhampton Wanderers opened up a two-goal lead.

However, substitute Gerard Deulofeu inspired a remarkable turnaround, scoring twice as Watford sealed a 3-2 victory after extra-time.

City did the double over Watford in the league this season – winning 3-1 at home and 2-1 away – and are now unbeaten in their last 15 meetings with the Hertfordshire club. City are 8/1 to win 2-1 and 9/1 to win 3-1 on Saturday.

They have scored 20 goals in the FA Cup this season, the most by a team in the competition since Chelsea achieved the same tally in 2011/12. It could again be a high-scoring game with 4 or more goals at 13/10.

City are also unbeaten in their last six games at Wembley in all competitions and are strongly fancied to enhance their record this weekend, with Aguero 3/1 to score first in a City win.

Fancy an upset? Watford are 12/1 to win, with a draw (over 90 minutes) at 11/2