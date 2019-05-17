Real Madrid legend and current Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has taken to social media to deny reports from earlier today that he’s retiring from football.

Reports circulated this morning claiming that the 37-year-old had retired from football and that an announcement from the stopper was imminent, Casillas has since taken to Twitter to deny these rumours and also provide fans with an update on his health.

The veteran keeper suffered a heart attack at Porto’s training ground at the start of this month and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, according to Sky Sports the Real Madrid legend – who turns 38 next week, was discharged from hospital after five days.

Casillas broke the news via his Twitter account, it seems as though the legendary Spanish stopper isn’t ready to give up the beautiful game:

Buenas a tod@s:

Retirarme, habrá un día que me tenga que retirar. Déjenme anunciar dicha noticia cuando llegue ese momento. Por ahora tranquilidad. Ayer tuve revisión con el Dr.Filipe Macedo. Todo muy bien. Eso sí que es una gran noticia que quería compartir con todos! ??? — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 17, 2019

Casillas’ statement translates to the following in English:

“There will be a day I have to retire. Let me announce the news when that time comes,”

“For now, relax. Yesterday I had a review with Dr Filipe Macedo. All very well. That’s really great news I wanted to share with everyone!”

Casillas’ standing as one of the best goalkeepers ever is unquestionable, the ace was a staple of Real Madrid’s success in the last 15 years and Spain’s highest capped player was in between the sticks for the country’s period of dominance which saw them lift the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, as well as the World Cup in 2010.

It’s great to see that Casillas is still keen to continue his playing career with Porto.