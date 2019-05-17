Leeds United could lose one of their biggest stars this summer, one of their former players believes that the ace is ‘certain’ to leave after the side’s play-off exit.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that defender Pontus Jansson is “certain” to quite the Yorkshire club this summer, the Swede missed both of Leeds’ play-off clashes against Frank Lampard’s Derby County with an ankle injury.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead into the second-leg of the play-off Semi-Finals, Leeds collapsed 4-2 on Wednesday night and the Elland Road outfit will have to wait even longer for their much-anticipated return to the Premier League.

Leeds signed Jansson on a permanent deal following his successful spell with The Peacocks during the 2016/17 season, the 28-year-old has made a total of 115 appearances for Leeds in the Championship.

Jansson has become a crucial player for the side and a potential exit will have a massive impact on the team.

Here’s what Whelan told Football Insider about Jansson:

“Pontus Jansson is certain to go. From what I saw after the game on Wednesday – looking across the pitch for ages and sat in the dugout – all these little things and other things you hear, I don’t think he will be here next season.”

“He will be going and heading to another club. We will need two new centre-backs alongside Liam Cooper, who I think will stay.”

The last thing Leeds need after such a shock exit from the playoffs is a mass exodus of their stars this summer. After this season’s heartbreak Leeds’ time away from the Premier League will be extended to 16 years.