Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas retires from football after heart attack scare at Porto

FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has called time on an illustrious playing career after suffering a heart attack on May 1.

The 37-year-old has earned legendary status in the game over the course of 20 years at the highest level, most of which were spent at Real Madrid.

The Spaniard won five La Liga crowns and three Champions League titles during his time at Santiago Bernabeu and became a World Cup winner with his country in 2010.

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 and has since managed to prolong his playing career as the club’s number one shot-stopper, helping them win the 2018 Primeira Liga title.

According to The Sun, the veteran keeper has retired from football after a heart attack scare at Porto’s training ground at the start of May, which left him hospitalised for a few days.

Doctors confirmed Casillas suffered “an acute myocardial infarction” but he has since made a positive recovery, posting a message to followers on Instagram: “Everything under control here, a big scare but my forces are intact.”

It is a great shame that one of the game’s true greats must hang up his gloves in such unfortunate circumstances, but his contribution to the sport will never be forgotten.

Casillas still holds the record as the most capped player in Spain’s history, with 167 appearances under his belt during a golden era for the country.

La Roja won both the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, with a World Cup win in South Africa wedged in between and Casillas was at his magnificent best during all three competitions.

The ex-Madrid superstar is expected to announce his retirement officially in the coming days and could be in line to remain at Porto in a coaching capacity next season.