Liverpool are “exploring the possibility of strengthening their attacking options” according to journalist as Reds star’s deal set to expire

Liverpool are said to be looking at the idea of adding to their attacking options this summer given the fact that Daniel Sturridge’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

As per the Express, Sturridge’s deal at Anfield is set to run out at the end of the season, and the forward could look to seal a move away from the club given how little game time he’s been given this year.

And should this be the case, it’s been suggested that Liverpool won’t be going all out to bolster their attacking options this summer, but instead, just make minor improvements.

As per Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor, via the Express, “Given the consistency Liverpool have shown this season, it’ll be a case of the odd tweak with their squad. Daniel Sturridge is out of contract, so Liverpool are exploring the possibility of strengthening their attacking options.”

Given how close they got to winning their first ever Premier League title this season, we’re expecting to see the Reds do all they can to ensure they finish top of the table next season.

If Liverpool were to have had a few more options to choose from in attack this campaign, it could’ve ended up being the difference between them finishing second and first.

Thus, we wouldn’t be surprise to see the Merseyside club go out and bolster their attacking options in the summer, even if it is only slightly as O’Connor is suggesting.

Will the Reds do as O’Connor is suggesting and only make a small number of tweaks to their attacking options this summer? Only time will tell…