Liverpool are said to have upped their interest in Germany and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in recent weeks according to transfer expert Ian McGarry.

Werner has shown to be one of the brightest talents in Germany in recent seasons, with the German international managing to bag a total of 61 goals and 28 assists in his 113 games with Leipzig.

And it seems like this form may have caught the eye of Liverpool, as the Daily Star are noting that, as per Ian McGarry, the Reds have increased the level of interest they have in the player.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry stated “We mentioned a few weeks ago on the podcast that they have an interest in Timo Werner at RB Leipzig and that interest has increased I’m led to believe in the last two weeks.”

However, despite this reported increased interest, it seems like Liverpool may have to fend off Bayern Munich if they’re to sign the player, as 90Min have noted that the German giants are also keen on signing Werner.

As well as this, McGarry has also claimed that as per the Express, that “Liverpool are very close to agreeing personal terms with Werner”.

Furthermore, McGarry has also stated on the Transfer Window Podcast, via the Express, that “Liverpool if indeed they have either agreed or are getting close to agreeing personal terms, RB Leipzig will probably be looking at getting less than €50m (£43m) for Werner”

This news will be music to Reds fans’ ears, as it seems like the club are edging ever so closer to tying up a deal to sign one of Germany’s brightest talents.

Liverpool could definitely do with a striker as clinical as Werner in their side, especially given the fact that Roberto Firmino, their current first choice striker, only managed to bag 16 goals in all competitions this year.

Werner has shown during his spell with Leipzig that he has what it takes to compete against some of Europe’s best sides, thus we doubt he’d have much trouble fitting in at Anfield should he end up securing a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side.