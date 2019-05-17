Man City boss Guardiola has registered official interest in €120m La Liga superstar set for summer transfer

Manchester City are weighing up a bid for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, as Pep Guardiola eyes a major transfer coup.

The La Liga giants are set to lose their talismanic striker this summer after the Frenchman announced his decision to leave the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has been their top scorer in each of the last five seasons, winning three major trophies including the Europa League.

According to Diario Sport via the Manchester Evening News, Barcelona has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the World Cup winner, but Man City are also poised to swoop.

Guardiola has reportedly registered official interest in Griezmann and has told Atletico that City are willing to meet the €120m release clause in his current contract – as per MEN.

The 28-year-old superstar would be a great addition for any top club given his quality and experience at the highest level and he might relish the prospect of cutting his teeth in the Premier League.

Barcelona have chased Griezmann for well over a year, but it is not yet a guaranteed he will complete a Camp Nou switch, with the transfer window now officially open.

If City decide to submit an official bid, the Atletico ace will be forced to consider following in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero, who left the Spanish club in 2011 to sign for the Manchester outfit.

The Argentine has since managed to establish himself as a City legend and is widely revered as one of the best forwards in Europe.

Griezmann is at a similar level and after spending his entire career to date in La Liga, the chance to play in another top league might prove tempting for the France international.

That being said, Barcelona’s need for a new attacker is perhaps more pressing than City’s right now and it would take an unexpected turn of events for Griezmann not to end up plying his trade at Camp Nou next season.