Manchester United eye transfer for £22m Barcelona ace as possible replacement for prized asset

Manchester United have identified Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as a possible replacement for David de Gea, who has been touted for a summer exit.

According to the Daily Record, the Spaniard is stalling on signing a new contract at Old Trafford, with it his desire to earn the same wage packet as the club’s top earner Alexis Sanchez.

Metro Sport states the Chilean is on around £400,000 per week at United, despite the fact he has flattered to deceive since a January 2018 move for Arsenal and his lucrative contract has caused issues within the walls of the dressing room.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has indicated that such a huge increase for De Gea is impossible, which has led to the club eyeing a possible transfer for £22m-rated Barcelona number two Jasper Cillessen – as per Metro Sport.

United are considering offloading a prized asset this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus all reportedly keeping a close eye on De Gea’s situation at Old Trafford.

The Spain international has one-year remaining on his existing deal with the Red Devils and will be free to leave for nothing this time next year unless the club decides to cash in over the next few months.

Cillessen is not at the same level as De Gea, having served as a backup option behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen since arriving the Camp Nou from Ajax in 2016.

The Dutchman has been restricted to just 30 appearances in total across all competitions during his time with Barcelona and is hoping to secure regular playing time elsewhere when the market reopens.

United certainly have the financial muscle to meet the 30-year-old’s current valuation, but it is understood he is not the club’s first choice to fill De Gea’s boots.

Realistically, there are very few shot-stoppers in the business capable of replacing De Gea and supporters might still hold onto faint hopes that he will end up ignoring transfer rumours to pledge his future to the club once again.