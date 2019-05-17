Manchester United are reportedly lining up this La Liga stopper as the ideal replacement for David De Gea, the Red Devils aren’t willing to meet the star’s huge wage demands.

According to the Daily Record, Manchester United have identified Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

United are yet to agree to De Gea’s mammoth £350,000-a-week wage demands, as per The Sun, with the Spaniard free to negotiate a free transfer with another club next January, this summer is the last opportunity for United to cash in on the 28-year-old.

It’s understood that United could sign Cillessen from Barcelona for €25m with the addition of some performance-related bonuses.

Cillessen recently revealed his desire to find a new club this summer to Goal via Ziggosport, the Dutchman cannot play second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the rest of his career and he’s shown his quality when called upon by Barcelona.

The Dutchman has been the first choice for the Copa Del Rey during his three-year spell in Catalonia, Cillessen has won the competition twice with Barcelona and could make it a third this season.

Cillessen would be a good signing for United should they fail to identify any other, higher profile names to replace De Gea.