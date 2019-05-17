Manchester United on transfer alert after long-term La Liga target’s buy-out clause is revealed

Manchester United are poised to reignite their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey after his market value was confirmed on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign for Diego Simeone’s side, racking up 40 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

The Ghanaian’s performances in the middle of the park have helped Atletico secure a runners up spot in La Liga and also earned him plenty of attention from top clubs around Europe, including Man United and Inter Milan.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Partey’s agent Daniel Jimenez has revealed his client’s buy-out clause amid ongoing speculation over his future.

Jimenez addressed Partey’s links to the San Siro in an interview with Passione Inter: “I can say that right now, I haven’t talked to anyone, even if Inter are a top club.

“There’s a €50m release clause in his contract, a figure that’s cheap for a player like Thomas.

“We’ll wait for the season to end and then we’ll see.”

United will be on transfer alert in light of this latest news, with a long-term target now potentially available for a reasonable fee and an official offer could be forthcoming at some point this summer.

The Red Devils are lacking a midfield enforcer capable of breaking up play and kickstarting swift counterattacks and with Ander Herrera and Juan Mata set to leave the club on free transfers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in dire need of reinforcements.

Partey certainly has the attributes to plug a gap in midfield but it is understood he is happy to remain at Wanda Metropolitano for the foreseeable future.

As per MEN, He told Cadena Cope in April: “I’ve grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here. I don’t know of another place that will understand how I play as they do here.”

Still, nothing is ever certain when it comes to the transfer market and Partey could still end up on the books of a new club next season, with the transfer window now officially open for business.