Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs are said to be keen on bringing in Newcastle ace Isaac Hayden this summer, with the Magpies looking to bring in as much as £20M for the player.

Hayden has been a key part of Rafa Benitez’s side this year, with the Englishman playing a big role in his team managing to secure a 13th-placed finish in the league.

And it seems like the form he’s displayed this year has caught the eye of Spurs, as Chronicle Live are stating that the north London side are interested in the player.

The report also states that Newcastle are after as much as £20M if they are to sell the midfielder, a price that may be worth Spurs paying given how the Englishman’s performed for Newcastle this season.

Spurs are definitely going to need to bolster their squad this summer given the fact that they haven’t signed anyone since the summer of 2017.

The Lilywhites’ squad is somewhat thin given their lack of activity in the transfer market in recent years, and bringing in Hayden would be a move that would bolster their midfield options going forward.

Hayden has shown to be able to play as both a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder, versatility that could come in handy for Spurs should the 24-year-old end up sealing a move to north London.

Hayden signing for Spurs is a move that wouldn’t go down too well with Arsenal fans, as the midfielder has previously played for the Gunners during his career thus far.