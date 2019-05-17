“We don’t have the money” – Pep Guardiola hands Barcelona huge transfer boost as Man City boss rules out superstar signing

Barcelona have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, after Man City boss Pep Guardiola ruled his side out of the race for the Frenchman.

According to Don Balon, both City and Barca were said to be keen on signing the World Cup winner this summer, with City even being willing to include Gabriel Jesus in a deal for the forward.

However, it now seems like City have been ruled out of the race for the player by Guardiola, with the Spaniard stating on Friday that “People from Barcelona don’t have to be worried, we are not going to buy Griezmann. We don’t have the money.”

Guardiola rules out Griezmann signing: "People from Barcelona don't have to be worried, we are not going to buy Griezmann. We don't have the money." — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) May 17, 2019

These words from Guardiola will come as a big boost for the Blaugrana as they look to seal a deal to bring Griezmann to the Camp Nou this summer.

Barca could really do with a player like Griezmann in their side, especially given the fact that Luis Suarez is now 32 and doesn’t have many years of top flight football left in him.

The Uruguayan has declined a lot in recent years, and replacing him with Griezmann would be an absolute masterstroke from the Spanish giants.

As per Don Balon’s report, Griezmann’s release clause currently sits at €120M, a good price to pay for a player who’s undoubtedly one of the best on the planet on his day.

Will Barcelona end up sealing a deal to bring Griezmann from Madrid to Catalonia this summer? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see…