£61M superstar turns down international duty in order to seal Manchester City transfer

Atletico Madrid and Spain star Rodrigo – also known as Rodri – has rejected the chance to join up the Spanish under-21 squad this summer in order to finalise a summer move to Man City.

Rodri has been one of Atletico’s best players in recent seasons, with the youngster putting in a whole host of brilliant performances for both Los Rojiblancos and the Spanish national team during that time frame.

However, it seems like the player’s stint at the Wanda Metropolitano could be coming to an end this summer, with the player even going to extreme lengths to make sure the situation regarding his future is resolved.

According to Onda Cero, Rodri has turned down the chance to be part of Spain’s U-21 squad this summer in order to sort out his future, with a switch to Man City firmly on the cards.

Rodri, whose release clause currently sits at around £61M (€70M) as per Marca, would be a fine signing for Man City, a move that looks like it could very well get over the line given this recent news from Onda Cero.

Given the fact that Fernandinho is fast approaching the twilight years of his career, combined with the fact that players like Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne are very susceptible to injury, it seems wise for City to be in the hunt for a player like Rodri.

And it seems like the Citizens aren’t too far off sealing a deal to bring the player to the Etihad this summer given this report from Onda Cero.