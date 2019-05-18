Bid rejected: Manchester United eager to replace big name with transfer of £35m-rated star

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid rejected for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as the club chase a transfer to replace David de Gea.

According to the Daily Record, the Red Devils have some reservations about paying Ajax’s current £35million asking price for Onana, who has shone as their number one goalkeeper for the last few years now.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has been one of many impressive young performers in this Ajax side this season and could be a perfect long-term replacement for the struggling De Gea.

The Spaniard looks past his best at Old Trafford and his future with MUFC is in doubt anyway as he heads into the final year of his contract.

It could make sense for United to cash in on De Gea now and sign a new ‘keeper this summer, with Onana certainly a fine option to consider.

The Daily Record also claim a cheaper option in Barcelona backup ‘keeper Jasper Cillessen is also being considered by the club.