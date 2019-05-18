Arsenal prepared to pay £31M release clause to seal transfer of experienced Serie A star

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay the £31M (€36M) release clause in Kostas Manolas’ contract in order to bring him to north London.

The Gunners’ defence has been tragic this season, with the north London side conceding 51 goals in the Premier League, which is more than any other side in the top half of the table bar Man United and West Ham.

The club are definitely going to need to dip into the transfer market to bolster their defensive options this summer, and it seems like the club have already singled out one player they want to bring in to do so.

As per the Sun, who have re-reported and translated an article from Il Messaggero, the Gunners are prepared to activate the £31M (€36M) release clause of Roma ace Manolas.

The Sun also note that Manolas will be allowed to depart Roma this summer should they fail to secure a top four finish, thus we think some Arsenal fans will be keeping a close eye on the Serie A table in the coming weeks.

We’re sure Manolas would be a welcome signing at the Emirates given how bad the Gunners’ defence has been in the past few seasons.

Players like Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny just aren’t up to standard for a club like Arsenal, and they’re going to need to add to their options at the back if they’re to get back to challenging on all fronts in the coming years.

Will the Gunners end up being successful in their pursuit of the Greek international? We’ll just have to wait and see…