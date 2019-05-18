(Photo) Unai Emery spotted on Arsenal scouting mission, Man United transfer target possibly on Gunners’ agenda

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been spotted on a possible scouting mission today as he watched Atletico Madrid in action in La Liga.

The Daily Mirror claim the Spanish tactician may have been there to keep an eye on Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey.

A player who has shone for Diego Simeone’s side, Partey could well be ideal for Arsenal’s needs at the moment after Aaron Ramsey’s departure on a free transfer to Juventus.

Partey apparently played only 45 minutes before being replaced at half time.

Ghana Web have also linked the 25-year-old with Manchester United in recent times, and it’s easy to see how he could be an improvement on some of their current midfielders too.