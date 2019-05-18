Barcelona close in on £108million transfer as key talks imminent

Barcelona are reportedly looking set to complete the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

According to Marca, key talks between Griezmann’s lawyer and the Catalan giants are imminent, with an overall agreement on a move close.

The Spanish outlet report that this deal has looked on the cards for some time now, with the France international also linked with Barca last summer before deciding to spend one final season with Atletico.

He has, however, since gone public with his decision to quit the club, and Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Barcelona were preparing to pay £108million to trigger the release clause for the 28-year-old.

This looks a fine signing for Barcelona if they do pull it off, with the club looking in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan has been a tremendous servant for the club down the years, but has scored just two goals in the last two seasons in the Champions League – a competition FCB will be desperate to win again after failing to do so since 2015 and with bitter rivals Real Madrid winning three in a row since then.

Griezmann could be just the player to help them do that after his superb scoring record with Diego Simeone’s side.